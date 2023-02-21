Decades Arcade carefully moving to Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Decades Arcade is moving to the Downtown Mall.

The arcade is packing up more than a hundred games from its soon-to-be-former home along Carlton Road, where it has been for five years.

“The main reason is that we wanted to be in a location that people would find us easier, and that we would get some more foot traffic,” Manager Lindsey Daniel said Tuesday, February 21. “It’s a really big project. All of the pinball machines have to have their legs taken off, their back glasses folded up onto the machine, and then wrapped up so that they can be a package to move.”

Packing up these delicate games has caused the opening date to be pushed back.

“We don’t have an exact date,” Daniels said. “It’s very unpredictable how games like these will move.”

Daniels says they’re looking forward to the future with some big ideas.

“We’re going to a do a gaming history wall,” the manager said. “With pictures and language about what happened in gaming that decade.”

