Bill to raise taxes to fund school construction fails to pass, ACPS hopeful it will be revisited

Albemarle County Public Schools
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A bill allowing voters to increase local sales taxes in order to fund school construction projects was shot down in the General Assembly, but Albemarle County Public Schools is hopeful the bill will get another try in the coming years.

“In Albemarle County Public Schools, we very much support giving localities taxing authority. This bill is particularly effective because the community the ability to choose,” ACPS Public Affairs Officer Helen Dunn said.

The bill would’ve allowed localities to add an up to 1% state tax surcharge.

“Anytime we know that our community has bought into something like this, we are in support of it because we feel the community is one of our partners. When the community is doing well, the schools are doing well and vice versa, so we were very hopeful that this bill would pass,” Dunn said.

Localities can already tap into real estate taxes, but right now in Albemarle County, school construction costs are piling up quickly.

“We are a school division very much in need of added funds for that kind of work. We have some really old school buildings in the school division that could really use a little bit of an update,” Dunn said.

Dunn believes that over the next few years, the bill will be revisited and reworked.

