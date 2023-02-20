Waynesboro wants to create trail to connect Blue Ridge Tunnel to downtown

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro has a plan to make a new trail that is safe for hikers and cyclists.

The proposed trail would connect the Crozet Blue Ridge Tunnel to the downtown east side of Waynesboro.

City Planner Alisande Tombarge is requesting a raise grant, which means the city is not required to match any funds towards the trail.

According to the briefing, the trail would be just a little more than a mile long and run parallel to Route 250.

“It’s one of those, we feel like, key links in our overall trail network,” Tombarge said. “Also, an attempt to draw visitors down from the Blue Ridge Tunnel Trail.”

Tombarge plans to apply for the grant before the deadline on February 28. The city won’t know if it was approved until sometime in June.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.