UVA Medical Center CEO Horton among ‘Top 25 Women Leaders in Healthcare’

Wendy Horton (FILE)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Wendy Horton is earning some high honors.

Horton is on the list of the Top 25 Women Leaders in Healthcare. This recognition comes from Modern Healthcare, a national publication. The list honors female executives guiding healthcare delivery improvement across the U.S.

Horton says she was completely surprised to be among the group.

“I just feel so fortunate to be part of not only the health system, but the university and the the larger community, because I think it’s really a testament to everyone pulling together, especially during COVID. You know, we did it really well,” she said.

Horton says she is excited about pushing UVA Medical Center’s strategic plan forward, as well as helping more patients in the community.

She says the award recognizes the whole team.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

