Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA Center for Politics Dir. Sabato weighs in on General Assembly’s short session

Larry Sabato (FILE)
Larry Sabato (FILE)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s General Assembly is in its final week of the short session.

Democrats have a majority in the Senate, while Republicans have the House of Delegates. UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato says this makes it hard for any controversial bills to move forward.

“This has gone precisely the way we thought it would go,” Sabato said Monday, February 20.

This divide means any proposed legislation can only move if it has bipartisan support.

“You can say, ‘Well, this is terrible, because they’re not making progress, and they’re not working together.’ Or, you can say, ‘This is terrific, because the Democrats are killing the bad Republican ideas, and the Republicans are killing the bad Democratic ideas,” Sabato said.

Despite the divide, Sabato says the goal of the short session is make changes of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s budget.

“It may not be within the next week. This can go all the way to July 1, I’m sorry to tell you,” Sabato said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
Roberta Carrier
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others
The crash was Thursday night near the West Virginia/Virginia line, according to the Hardy...
Several James Madison University students involved in fatal crash

Latest News

King cake (FILE)
Charlottesville bakery serving up king cakes
(FILE)
COVID-19 deaths skyrocket in Virginia nursing homes, AARP reports
Loaves & Fishes (FILE)
Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry seeing higher demand as emergency SNAP benefits end
Wendy Horton (FILE)
UVA Medical Center CEO Horton among ‘Top 25 Women Leaders in Healthcare’