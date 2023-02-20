Advertise With Us
Temperature Roller Coaster this Week

Warmest Day Thursday, Coolest Saturday
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A weak weather disturbance passing by is causing mostly cloudy and breezy conditions. There’s only a small shower chance.

Milder Tuesday with extra breaks of sunshine. Along with a gusty southwest wind.

Briefly cooler Wednesday as the wind turns to a more northerly direction.

Feeling like May Thursday as many communities will have their warmest day since last early November!

Cooler Friday and Saturday. Tracking another weak weather maker Saturday which may bring a little snow/rain for the region.

Monday afternoon: Mostly cloudy, breezy with highs in the 60s. Only a small rain chance through tonight. Lows in the 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and milder. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds. Lows near 40 degrees.

Wednesday: Cloudy and cooler. Small rain risk. Highs in the 50s. Lows near 50 degrees.

Thursday: Much warmer and breezy. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s! Lows lower 50s.

Friday: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Saturday: Cloudy and chilly. A chance for some wintry mix and rain showers. Highs lower 40s. Lows near 40.

Sunday: Partly sunny and milder. High 60 degrees.

Keep checking back for updates.

