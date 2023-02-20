Advertise With Us
Plenty of clouds and breezy

Limited rain, warmer and breezy week ahead
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our mild weather will continue. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions today. A disturbance may bring a stray shower to parts of the region later this afternoon or evening. Gusty wind will be the concern Tuesday. Meanwhile, significantly warmer conditions can be expected Thursday, as temperatures warm into the 70s and 80s. Our next chance for widespread rain will be Saturday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, stray shower, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & chilly, Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Partly sunny & windy, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, stray shower, High: low 50s...Low: upper 40s

Thursday Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 50

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: low 30s

Saturday: Cloudy, rain, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

