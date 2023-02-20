Plenty of clouds and breezy
Limited rain, warmer and breezy week ahead
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our mild weather will continue. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions today. A disturbance may bring a stray shower to parts of the region later this afternoon or evening. Gusty wind will be the concern Tuesday. Meanwhile, significantly warmer conditions can be expected Thursday, as temperatures warm into the 70s and 80s. Our next chance for widespread rain will be Saturday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, stray shower, High: low 60s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy & chilly, Low: mid 40s
Tuesday: Partly sunny & windy, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 30s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, stray shower, High: low 50s...Low: upper 40s
Thursday Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 50
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: low 30s
Saturday: Cloudy, rain, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 30s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s
