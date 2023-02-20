Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry seeing higher demand as emergency SNAP benefits end

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Food pantries in the Charlottesville area say they’re seeing an increase in demand since the start of 2023 and as emergency SNAP benefits come to an end.

Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry and the Emergency Food Network both say more people are reaching out for help. Around 600 people used Loaves & Fishes just on Saturday, February 18.

“We started to see more people coming back that we hadn’t seen in a long time, and then people come in multiple times during the month,” Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry Executive Director Jane Colony Mills said Monday, Feb. 20.

“We’ve seen something of an increase in demand over the last month, which could be related to the changing SNAP benefits. We seem to be serving more large families,” EFN First Vice Chair Anne Ribble said.

The Emergency Food Network says it had 63 orders last week.

“That’s higher than our numbers have been. It’s not extraordinarily higher… I can tell you from January that our numbers are almost double what they were a year ago,” Ribble said. “We are now open three days a week, which gives us ability to serve more people.”

Emergency SNAP benefits went into effect during the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in more people being able to get more money for food. However, that’s ending.

To help spread out the support, Loaves & Fishes is referring people to other resources.

“We’re asking now that they only come two times a month to Loaves & Fishes and that they explore some of the other resources that are available, particularly the Emergency Food Network and other pantries around town,” Colony Mills said.

RELATED:

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.