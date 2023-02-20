Advertise With Us
Gordonsville brewery to give portion of proceeds to firefighters

Patch Brewing Company (FILE)
Patch Brewing Company (FILE)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An accident at Patch Brewing Company changed Charlie Anne Xavier’s life forever. Now, the Gordonsville brewery is stepping up to give back to those who helped her.

“My wife’s accident happened September 10, about a year-and-a-half ago now, and the accident happened at patch,” Patch Brewing Company Co-owner André Xavier said.

Charlie Anne was caught in an explosion, inflicting third-degree burns over nearly 90% of her body.

The Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company came to her rescue that day.

“They are the ones who heroically saved my wife’s life, so we’re forever grateful to them,” André said.

Now, Patch is giving is back to the fire company.

“Company 24 is the name of the beer,” Jonathon Craig said. “We wanted to pay homage to them, as well as say a big thank you to everything that they’ve done for us.”

Part of the proceeds are going to the all-volunteer department.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

