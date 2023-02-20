Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Fasting or self-sacrifice seen as healthy cleanse for anyone

Lent is meant for Christians to prepare their hearts for Easter.
Pastors in the valley believe fasting is good for anyone because it serves as a spiritual...
Pastors in the valley believe fasting is good for anyone because it serves as a spiritual cleanse.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Ash Wednesday is this week, marking the start of the Lent season everywhere.

The six-week period involves fasting or self-sacrifice that is celebrated over 46 days.

Lent is meant for Christians to prepare their hearts for Easter.

Fasting during Lent includes abstaining from something like meat, a favorite thing, or a certain habit. Pastors in the Valley believe fasting is good for anyone because it serves as a spiritual cleanse.

“We’re disconnecting from things that are distracting us from our relationship with God and one another so that we can replace it with a deeper connection with God and one another,” Cherryvale United Methodist Church’s Pastor Jonathan Greer said.

Lent includes six Sundays where fasting is not observed. Depending on the religion, a traditional practice during this time is reducing food intake to one full meal a day.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
Roberta Carrier
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others
The crash was Thursday night near the West Virginia/Virginia line, according to the Hardy...
Several James Madison University students involved in fatal crash

Latest News

Marceline Vineyards says weeds take nutrients away from the vine causing a less-than-stellar...
Vineyards stay on top of management amid early weed appearance
SNAP benefits generic graphic
Food banks expect to see more people in need amid pandemic SNAP benefits ending
Hill and Wood Funeral Service
Virginia lawmakers considering ‘water cremation’
Charlottesville Zoning Map
Charlottesville releases draft zoning map