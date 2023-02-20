Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

COVID-19 deaths skyrocket in Virginia nursing homes, AARP reports

(FILE)
(FILE)(Pixabay (custom credit) | Pixabay)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - AARP says new data shows the number of COVID-19 deaths in Virginia nursing homes skyrocketed in January.

AARP reports deaths rose by 160%, more than seven times the national average. It also reports about half of Virginia nursing home residents are up to date on vaccines, while 23% of staff are.

“We might think that we don’t need to practice the same kind of behaviors that we did in the last couple of years to help minimize the spread or even, you know, minimize the severity of the disease, but for our most vulnerable residents, those people in nursing homes, COVID remains a highly, highly dangerous thing,” Jim Dau with AARP Virginia said Monday, February 20.

AARP recommends asking nursing homes questions about COVID-19 precautions and vaccination policies before making a decision.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
Roberta Carrier
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others
The crash was Thursday night near the West Virginia/Virginia line, according to the Hardy...
Several James Madison University students involved in fatal crash

Latest News

Loaves & Fishes (FILE)
Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry seeing higher demand as emergency SNAP benefits end
Wendy Horton (FILE)
UVA Medical Center CEO Horton among ‘Top 25 Women Leaders in Healthcare’
Waynesboro (FILE)
Waynesboro wants to create trail to connect Blue Ridge Tunnel to downtown
Patch Brewing Company (FILE)
Gordonsville brewery to give portion of proceeds to firefighters