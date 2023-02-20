COVID-19 deaths skyrocket in Virginia nursing homes, AARP reports

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - AARP says new data shows the number of COVID-19 deaths in Virginia nursing homes skyrocketed in January.

AARP reports deaths rose by 160%, more than seven times the national average. It also reports about half of Virginia nursing home residents are up to date on vaccines, while 23% of staff are.

“We might think that we don’t need to practice the same kind of behaviors that we did in the last couple of years to help minimize the spread or even, you know, minimize the severity of the disease, but for our most vulnerable residents, those people in nursing homes, COVID remains a highly, highly dangerous thing,” Jim Dau with AARP Virginia said Monday, February 20.

AARP recommends asking nursing homes questions about COVID-19 precautions and vaccination policies before making a decision.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.