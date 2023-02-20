Charlottesville bakery serving up king cakes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Great Harvest Bread Co. in Charlottesville is offering up king cakes ahead of Mardi Gras.

King cakes are baked during Epiphany, a holiday celebrating the Three Wise Men. The three colors on the cake represent faith, prosperity, and loyalty.

“It’s chips of cinnamon that we roll into a braid and then make it into a wreath, and then we put the butter cream cheese icing on top, and then we sprinkle over the shirt, and then place the baby,” Aileen Magnotto with Great Harvest said.

Finding the baby in the cake is considered good luck, but also means you have to bring a king cake to the next seasonal party.

King cake season ends Tuesday, February 21.

