Belmont Bridge project moving beyond halfway point of completion

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville says it is now more than halfway done with the reconstruction of the Belmont Bridge.

Construction started about 15 months ago, and is excepted to take a total of 24-to-30 months to complete.

“There will be one lane of traffic on the bridge in each direction, there will also be a new seven-foot bike lane, buffered bike lane, with a three-foot buffer on both sides of the bridge,” Traffic Engineer Brennan Duncan said.

Crews are now moving to complete the next portion, which will cause some changes along Water Street.

“Water Street will be going into a one way condition in the westbound direction. Coming here in the next month, one to two months,” Duncan said.

The detour is expected to last until this fall.

“The main detour will be Second Street down to Garrett and up and over the bridge,” Duncan said.

With all these changes coming, they’re hoping to see the bridge completed next year.

“The overall construction of the bridge is set to finish sometime early spring, late winter, going into 2024. So just right around a year left of construction,” Duncan said.

