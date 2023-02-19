Warmer Days Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Grab a jacket, it’s going to be a cold one tonight with temperatures near freezing this evening. Clouds will increase overnight into Sunday, but clear out by the afternoon. Temperatures will be above average with gusty winds for the day, and a warming trend throughout the week. Tracking a system that will most likely bring rain on Wednesday, and the warmest day so far on Thursday. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Clouds increasing. Lows in the 20′s and 30′s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, mild and breezy. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 40′s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60′s. Lows in the lower 40′s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 40′s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with showers. Lows around 60.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and very warm. Highs around 80.

Friday: Sun and clouds. Highs in the 60′s.

Saturday: Tracking showers and cooler temperatures. Highs in the 50′s.

