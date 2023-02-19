Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Perone Robotics developing vehicles for Hawaii, up for innovation award

Perrone Robotics (FILE)
Perrone Robotics (FILE)(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Perrone Robotics has been selected by the Autonomy Mobility World Expo as a finalist in the category of autonomous vehicle innovation award.

The company has a new development of autonomous vehicles going to Hawaii beginning in the summer.

The all-electric, zero-emissions transit vans will be the first in the Hawaiian islands.

The award is with Sustainability Partners, an infrastructure-as-a-service company supplying electric vehicles to various states.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
Roberta Carrier
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others
The crash was Thursday night near the West Virginia/Virginia line, according to the Hardy...
Several James Madison University students involved in fatal crash

Latest News

Hill and Wood Funeral Service
Virginia lawmakers considering ‘water cremation’
Charlottesville Zoning Map
Charlottesville releases draft zoning map
Iran protest
Iranians in Charlottesville share support and fears of protests in their homeland
Charlottesville sign (FILE)
Charlottesville releases draft zoning map