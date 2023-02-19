Perone Robotics developing vehicles for Hawaii, up for innovation award
Published: Feb. 19, 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Perrone Robotics has been selected by the Autonomy Mobility World Expo as a finalist in the category of autonomous vehicle innovation award.
The company has a new development of autonomous vehicles going to Hawaii beginning in the summer.
The all-electric, zero-emissions transit vans will be the first in the Hawaiian islands.
The award is with Sustainability Partners, an infrastructure-as-a-service company supplying electric vehicles to various states.
