Perone Robotics developing vehicles for Hawaii, up for innovation award

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Perrone Robotics has been selected by the Autonomy Mobility World Expo as a finalist in the category of autonomous vehicle innovation award.

The company has a new development of autonomous vehicles going to Hawaii beginning in the summer.

The all-electric, zero-emissions transit vans will be the first in the Hawaiian islands.

The award is with Sustainability Partners, an infrastructure-as-a-service company supplying electric vehicles to various states.

