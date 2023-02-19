A Nice Warmup Is On The Way

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A system moving through will bring an increase in cloud coverage overnight into Monday morning, with a chance for passing showers, although most areas will remain dry for the day. So far, Wednesday looks like the best chance for rain, and even that looks like it will remain mostly north of I-64 with little accumulation, but keep checking back for forecast updates.

Tonight: Increasing cloud coverage. Lows in the 40′s.

Monday: Partly sunny with chance of a passing shower. Highs in the lower 60′s. Lows in the mid 40′s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 60′s. Lows in the lower 40′s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with early showers north of I-64. Highs around 60. Lows around 50.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs around 80.

Friday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs around 60.

Saturday: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs around 60.

Sunday: Tracking showers. Highs in the mid 60′s

