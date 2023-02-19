Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

A Nice Warmup Is On The Way

By Dominique Smith
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A system moving through will bring an increase in cloud coverage overnight into Monday morning, with a chance for passing showers, although most areas will remain dry for the day. So far, Wednesday looks like the best chance for rain, and even that looks like it will remain mostly north of I-64 with little accumulation, but keep checking back for forecast updates.

Tonight: Increasing cloud coverage. Lows in the 40′s.

Monday: Partly sunny with chance of a passing shower. Highs in the lower 60′s. Lows in the mid 40′s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 60′s. Lows in the lower 40′s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with early showers north of I-64. Highs around 60. Lows around 50.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs around 80.

Friday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs around 60.

Saturday: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs around 60.

Sunday: Tracking showers. Highs in the mid 60′s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
Roberta Carrier
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others
The crash was Thursday night near the West Virginia/Virginia line, according to the Hardy...
Several James Madison University students involved in fatal crash

Latest News

System To Bring Mid-Week Showers
Chance for Mid-Week Showers
Milder Outlook
Big Temperature Swings Ahead
Milder Outlook
Ups and Downs in Temperature
Warmer Days Ahead