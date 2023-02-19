Iranians in Charlottesville share support and fears of protests in their homeland

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People in Iran have been taking to the streets for months, fighting for women’s rights. This comes after the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old women who was arrested and beaten by the morality police in Iran.

Mahsa’s death on September 16, 2022, sparked an uprising.

Born and raised in Iran, now living in Charlottesville, three people share what it’s been like living here while witnessing the turmoil affecting their homeland.

“I want to take advantage of where I am. I’m trying to use my freedom here to help them out, to be their voice,” Marjan Omranian said.

Omranian volunteers with refugees in Charlottesville while her husband is a PhD student at the University of Virginia. They moved here about a year-and-a-half ago from Iran.

“From one side, I was proud of the women and girls that were on the front line. I really appreciate the way they were demonstrating and shouting out and objecting the things that were happening. I was appreciating them, and I was wishing I was there next to them,” Omranian said.

She says women in Iran can’t show their hair, file for divorce, exit the country, nor work or study without permission from their husbands or father.

“Most of the time I was really sad because we hear about people who got killed,” Omranian said. “It was very scary and very stressful, but at the same time, there was a lot of hope that something new can happen.”

She says she hears from friends that women are starting to go outside without their hijabs, a powerful and dangerous show of resistance.

“They have shouted out and they paid for it,” Omranian said. “And they died for it and many of them have been put in prison.”

Abtin Afshar came to Virginia from Iran three years ago. He is a PhD student and the president of UVA’s Iranian Student Association.

Afshar says staying focused on school is hard when your family, friends, and home are in danger.

“We had to keep in touch with families, with relatives, with what’s with the news in Iran,” he said.

Farzaneh Milani us another Iranian here in Charlottesville. She is a professor of Persian literature and women’s studies at UVA.

“I write about women,” Milani said. “This is not necessarily something that the Islamic Republic of Iran is quite excited about. In fact, none of my books have been allowed to be published and translated in Iran.”

Right now, Iran is an authoritarian regime.

“The last five months have been particularly difficult. It is hard to see how the ruling elite is punishing,” Milani said. “Incarcerating, torturing, raping, executing in public young Iranians, my compatriots, who are asking for nothing more than the right to live a normal life, to live a dignified life, to be able to say what they think and to hope for a better future.”

This torture, in part, is coming from the morality police. Omranian says she had run-ins with them twice in her life: Once as a child, and later when she was on her way home from university.

“I was going to use the metro and there were morality police in front of the metro. The gentleman who stopped me asked me to go into a van. They said a woman wants to speak with you. I assumed they were just going to warn me,” she said.

Omranian says there were other girls in the van, and they were told they would never go home if they screamed.

“As soon as I got into it, they closed the door and they started driving us,” she said. “It was a very humiliating experience and a very scary experience.”

Omranian says there are two sides to her fear: “From one side, we are worried about our family. We want them to be safe from the other side. We want them to demonstrate, like everybody else. People will actually go pay a price, and we cannot tell our family not to go and not to pay the same kind of price.”

Protests are still happening in Iran.

In support, women and men continue to march in the streets to create change, shouting, “Zan, zendegi, azadi,” woman, life, freedom.

