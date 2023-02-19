Charlottesville releases draft zoning map

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville has released its draft zoning map.

This is the first of three modules of its zoning ordinance.

This map has the potential to change the look, feel, and livability in the Charlottesville community for years to come.

Cville Plans Together, Charlottesville Neighborhood Development Services, and the community are creating the new ordinances.

The zoning map’s goal is to increase the city’s housing density.

The population is growing, and these changes can allow more people to live in Charlottesville.

“The zoning district that shown on the map shows basically describes what you can do on that piece of property,” James Freass with NDS said. “So, it’s implementing the land-use plan that was adopted as part of the comprehensive plan. So it shows new residential density, really in every neighborhood of the city, so that we can accommodate more residential units and, particularly, more affordable units.”

Community feedback is important. There are three open-house events coming up - February 22, 23, and 25.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.