Big Temperature Swings Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A weak weather disturbance is causing some clouds and temperatures to be not as cold as they were Saturday morning. Gusty southwest winds will kick in this Sunday afternoon as some sun breaks through.

Not as chilly overnight with more clouds ahead of another quick moving system. Most communities will not see rain Monday or Tuesday. There’s only a small risk for a passing shower or sprinkle.

Briefly cooler Wednesday with a shower chance.

Becoming much warmer Thursday as temperatures near 80 degrees in the afternoon.

Trending cooler by the weekend. Perhaps a little wintry mix to rain showers Saturday.

Sunday: Becoming partly sunny and breezy. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s.

Sunday night: Increasing clouds. Lows in the 40s.

Monday: Partly sunny, spotty shower/sprinkle chance. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the 60s. Lows lower 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers, mainly in the morning and to the north of I-64. Highs in the cooler 50s. Lows lower 50s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s, if not near 80 degrees across central Virginia. Lows in the 50s.

Friday: Not as warm. Highs in the mid 50s to 60 degrees. Partly sunny. Lows in the 30s.

Saturday: Cooler with a wintry mix of some sleet/snow to chilly rain showers. Highs in the 40s.

