ACFR and Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team find mortar, conduct controlled disposal

Albemarle County Fire Rescue Partners with Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team for a Controlled Disposal
'Albemarle County Fire Rescue Partners with Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team for a Controlled Disposal'(Albemarle County)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Fire and Police dealt with an explosive device on Saturday, February 18.

Just before 3 p.m. Albemarle County Police and Fire Rescue responded to the Ivy Material Utilization Center for reports of a unexploded mortar, which is a small military explosive, on the transfer station floor.

ACFR secured the scene and along with an Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team and a unit from Virginia State Police conducted a controlled disposal. Around 9:15 p.m. two controlled detonations took place.

There are no reported injuries and no damage to the facility.

The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s office has identified the person who dropped off the mortar and will file charges if appropriate after the investigation.

There are no suspected violent motives.

