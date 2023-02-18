Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA Health expert speaks on international rise in eating disorders

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Susan Gray is the medical director of the UVA Teen and Young Adult Health Center. Mid-pandemic, the health center found that eating disorders were not only increasing in the United States, but internationally as well.

“Almost one in 20 teenagers will experience anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa or binge eating disorder, so this is something we’re seeing a lot of at UVA,” Gray said. “In the last two years, the number of patients that we’ve admitted to the hospital with serious eating disorders has doubled.”

She says that UVA Health has seen patients receiving treatment for eating disorders as young as 10 years old.

“At UVA, we have a modified family based treatment team, which includes a therapist, dietician and a physician,” Gray said.

While providing support for friends and family members afflicted by eating disorders is important, doctors urge against directly commenting on somebody’s weight and appetite as it can often be detrimental.

“Not everyone was eating disorder is underweight. In fact, there are more people who have a more average body size or a larger body size that have eating disorders,” Gray said.

If you are currently in a crisis, please dial 911, call 1.800.273.8255 or text “NEDA” to 741741.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
Regal movie theater at the Shops at Stonefield in Albemarle County (FILE)
Regal closing theater in Shops at Stonefield, according to reports
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
Maggie the pitbull
Meet Maggie, a pitbull the Orange County Animal Shelter is calling a miracle

Latest News

Charlottesville Police Department holds hiring fair
Charlottesville Police Department holds hiring fair
Albemarle County Public Schools hosts 2023 Equity and Opportunities Fair
Albemarle County Public Schools hosts 2023 Equity and Opportunities Fair
Charlottesville Police Department holds hiring fair
Charlottesville Police Department holds hiring fair
UVA Health expert speaks on international rise in eating disorders
UVA Health expert speaks on international rise in eating disorders