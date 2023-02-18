Hundreds of spotted salamanders emerging in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Hundreds of spotted salamanders will soon be making a long and dangerous journey in Albemarle County.

The recent warm and rainy weather is bringing out the amphibians.

“If you take salamanders out of the forest, we lose forest health. There are connections that are indirect that go through the food chain into the plants and the health of the trees,” Center of Urban Habitats Executive Director Devin Floyd said.

The salamanders come out once a year, and over the span of a couple of nights, they cross Rio Mills and Polo Grounds Road to their breeding grounds.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.