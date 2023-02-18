Friday’s high school basketball regional playoffs scores & highlights
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the regional playoff scores from Friday’s high school basketball action:
BOYS
Western Albemarle 65, Salem 38
Albemarle 81, William Flemming 55
William Monroe 87, Culpeper 48
Madison County 52, Strasburg 42 (Bull Run District finals)
Miller 88, Carlisle 51
Woodberry Forest 60, Fork Union 49
GIRLS
Salem 43, Western Albemarle 37
William Monroe 57, James Monroe 43
