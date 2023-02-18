Friday’s high school basketball regional playoffs scores & highlights

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the regional playoff scores from Friday’s high school basketball action:

BOYS

Western Albemarle 65, Salem 38

Albemarle 81, William Flemming 55

William Monroe 87, Culpeper 48

Madison County 52, Strasburg 42 (Bull Run District finals)

======

Miller 88, Carlisle 51

Woodberry Forest 60, Fork Union 49

GIRLS

Salem 43, Western Albemarle 37

William Monroe 57, James Monroe 43

