Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Friday’s high school basketball regional playoffs scores & highlights

Josh Sime dunks on Salem
Josh Sime dunks on Salem(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the regional playoff scores from Friday’s high school basketball action:

BOYS

Western Albemarle 65, Salem 38

Albemarle 81, William Flemming 55

William Monroe 87, Culpeper 48

Madison County 52, Strasburg 42 (Bull Run District finals)

======

Miller 88, Carlisle 51

Woodberry Forest 60, Fork Union 49

GIRLS

Salem 43, Western Albemarle 37

William Monroe 57, James Monroe 43

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maggie the pitbull
Meet Maggie, a pitbull the Orange County Animal Shelter is calling a miracle
Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
Regal movie theater at the Shops at Stonefield in Albemarle County (FILE)
Regal closing theater in Shops at Stonefield, according to reports
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building

Latest News

Five UVA runners break 4-minute mile barrier on same day
Five UVA runners break 4-minute mile barrier on same day
Five UVA runners break 4-minute mile barrier on same day
UVA Baseball
UVA baseball season opener moved to Charlottesville
Scott Paisley is 2-time cyclocross national champion
Scott Paisley is 2-time cyclocross national champion