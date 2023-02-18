Advertise With Us
Briefly Cooler Saturday then Warmer Next Week

Warmest Day Next Thursday
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 5:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperatures are more seasonable for this time in February. After a cold start to the day, expect blue sky, sunshine today with less wind. The wind will turn gusty Sunday as temperatures rise going into next week.

Some clouds arrive overnight into the first part of Sunday. Sunshine breaks back out in the afternoon. Southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph.

Remaining above freezing even at night through next week!

The main storm track will be to our north. There’s a better chance for rain showers Wednesday. Followed by the warmest days of the year so far on Thursday.

Saturday: Sunshiny with high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday night: Increasing clouds. Lows in the 30s.

Sunday: Morning clouds, then sunshine. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Blustery southwest winds. Lows in the mid 40s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows lower 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Wednesday: Rain showers. Highs lower 60s. Lows in the 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy and much warmer. Highs of 75 to 80 degrees. Lows in the lower 50s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

