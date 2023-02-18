Brief Chills Down to Start Weekend, Before Another Warm Up.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cold, breezy tonight and a cool, but more seasonable Saturday ahead. This Chill will not hang around long, as temperatures are set to warm again, starting Sunday. While sunny Saturday, some more clouds will move in Saturday night and early Sunday, then clearing. Monday - President’s Day milder with highs in the low 60s. More rain chances will return by Tuesday and through the middle of next week, but temperatures to remain at Spring-like levels.

Tonight: Clear, cold and breezy. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler, but more seasonable. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows low to mid 30s.

Sunday: Early clouds, then mostly sunny, milder. High upper 50s to near 60. Lows low 40s.

Monday: Presidents’ Day - Partly sunny and mild. Highs lower 60s. Lows low 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, late showers. Highs low 60s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Wednesday: Cloudy, showers, mild. Highs low 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Thursday: Showers, variable clouds, warmer. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows low 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, not and warm, but mild. Highs around 60.

