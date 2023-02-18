Advertise With Us
Albemarle County Public Schools hosts 2023 Equity and Opportunities Fair

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools held its 2023 Equity and Opportunities Fair.

The fair was a combination of workshops led by K-12 educators and hiring opportunities.

The ACPS HR department conducted on-site interviews and community partners shared how they support students and staff.

“Our county is a great place to work in that we’re innovative, that we focus on students and families and their needs, and that we want them to be a part of the work that we’re engaging them in the school community,” Assistant Superintendent Daphne Keiser

There were employment opportunities for teaching, special education teaching, bus drivers, and support staff for building services.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

