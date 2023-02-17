VDOT: Watts Passage bridge over Preddy Creek closed

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has closed the bridge over Preddy Creek on Watts Passage.

The bridge was recently inspected and crews found some damage that posed a safety threat. There is no word yet on when the repair work might be completed.

In the meantime, VDOT has set up a detour using Stony Point Road and Burnley Station Road.

