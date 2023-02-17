Advertise With Us
VDOT: Watts Passage bridge over Preddy Creek closed

By NBC29 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:42 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has closed the bridge over Preddy Creek on Watts Passage.

The bridge was recently inspected and crews found some damage that posed a safety threat. There is no word yet on when the repair work might be completed.

In the meantime, VDOT has set up a detour using Stony Point Road and Burnley Station Road.

