UVA Partnership for Leaders in Education speaks on how to rethink schooling system

By Bria Stith
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new report from the UVA Partnership for Leaders in Education says it’s time to start rethinking schooling from the ground up.

“We’ve got to rethink our education system in order to invest in the students who are our future,” UVA Partnership for Leaders in Education Executive Director William Robinson said. “They only get one shot at their education.”

The new report is titled ‘Exploring New Frontiers for K-12 Systems Transformation.’

The 4 areas of focus outlined in the report are innovation of secondary education, rethinking staffing models, academic acceleration and resource reallocation.

“We need to create experiences and hope in our education systems that make our scholars both want to be there, because we’re seeing attendance challenges, but also see as a result that they will thrive and have access to opportunity,” Robinson said.

Robinson says that we must continue to invest and be optimistic, because progress is already happening.

“There are education systems across the country where students are already performing at greater levels and graduating at greater levels than their pre-pandemic levels,” he said.

