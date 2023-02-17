Showers and Clouds Clearing Out, With Cooler Temperatures On the Way

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Showers and clouds are clearing out for the day, but expect cooler temperatures and gusty winds. We’ve reached our highs for the days, and with cold frontal passage, temperatures will begin and continue to drop throughout the afternoon and evening. Winds are also going to pick up, with gusts in the 20′s and 30′s, and in upper elevations, maybe up to 45mph. So it’s going to be a cooler and windy day. You’ll want a jacket tonight with lows in the 20′s and continuing breezy winds that will taper off after midnight. The weekend looks great though, with close to and above seasonable temperatures.

Today: Clearing and wind, temperatures dropping in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50′s, lower 60′s.

Tonight: Clear and breezy. Lows in the 20′s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs around 50. Lows around 40.

Sunday: Partly sunny and dry. Highs around 60. Lows around 40.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

Tuesday: Tracking some showers. Highs around 60.

Wednesday: Tracking a few showers and milder temperatures. Highs in the mid 60′s.

Thursday: Few showers and clearing with well above average temperatures. Highs in the mid 70′s.

