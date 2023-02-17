Rainy Friday Morning, Then Clearing, Windy and Turning Cooler

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mild and breezy tonight with more widespread rain developing early Friday morning, as an approaching cold front starts to push across the region. High temperatures will occur, early in the morning Friday in the upper 50s and low 60s, and then fall during the rest of the day. Gusty winds of 20-35+ mph during the day, higher in the mountains, in the wake of the cold front. Additional rain of a half inch or more expected. By late morning into the afternoon skies will clear.

Colder Friday night and Saturday morning along with a cool day. Dry this Presidents’ Day weekend, with temperatures warming back up by Sunday into Monday. More rain chances will return by Tuesday and through the middle of next week.

Tonight: Cloudy, few showers, breezy and mild. Lows mid 50s to low 60s.

Friday: Morning widespread rain. Blustery and turning cooler and drier in the afternoon. Highs falling from the 60s to the 50s and 40s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler, but more seasonable. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows low to mid 30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, milder. High upper 50s to near 60. Lows low 40s.

Monday: Presidents’ Day - Partly sunny and mild. Highs lower 60s. Lows low 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, late showers. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Wednesday: Cloudy, showers, mild. Highs low 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Thursday: AM showers, variable clouds, mild. Highs low 60s.

