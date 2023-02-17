Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Piedmont Pitch offering chance for entrepreneurs to win $15k prize

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A competition called ‘Piedmont Pitch’ is offering a chance for entrepreneurs to win a $15,000 prize.

The Charlottesville and Albemarle Offices of Economic Development created the competition to help small businesses.

The program lasts for 10 weeks and includes 8 training sessions, allowing businesses to work on various skills such as pitch preparation with the help of a businesses advisor.

“We really want to give business owners the opportunity to hone and refine their skills in entrepreneurship and just different business skills,” George Sandridge with the Charlottesville Office of Economic Development said.

Applications close at the end of February. For more information or to apply, click here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maggie the pitbull
Meet Maggie, a pitbull the Orange County Animal Shelter is calling a miracle
Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
Regal movie theater at the Shops at Stonefield in Albemarle County (FILE)
Regal closing theater in Shops at Stonefield, according to reports
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building

Latest News

COVID and flu cases declining across Central Virginia
COVID and flu cases declining across Central Virginia
COVID and flu cases declining across Central Virginia
COVID and flu cases declining across Central Virginia
Piedmont Pitch offering chance for entrepreneurs to win $15k prize
Piedmont Pitch offering chance for entrepreneurs to win $15k prize
Greene County is working to come up with a plan for emergency medical services after an...
UVA Health increasing EMS training opportunities in rural areas