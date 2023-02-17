Piedmont Pitch offering chance for entrepreneurs to win $15k prize

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A competition called ‘Piedmont Pitch’ is offering a chance for entrepreneurs to win a $15,000 prize.

The Charlottesville and Albemarle Offices of Economic Development created the competition to help small businesses.

The program lasts for 10 weeks and includes 8 training sessions, allowing businesses to work on various skills such as pitch preparation with the help of a businesses advisor.

“We really want to give business owners the opportunity to hone and refine their skills in entrepreneurship and just different business skills,” George Sandridge with the Charlottesville Office of Economic Development said.

Applications close at the end of February. For more information or to apply, click here.

