Morning rain, afternoon wind

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see morning rain today with temperatures in the 60s. Once a strong front moves east of the region, skies will clear, wind will increase, and temperatures will fall. Many locations will see temperatures in the 20s tonight. High pressure will build in for the long holiday weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Morning rain, clearing & windy, High: low 60s

Tonight: Cuddle Alert, clear & cold, Low: mid 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, few showers, High: around 60...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 40s

