Free Book Bus asking for volunteers

The Free Book Bus
The Free Book Bus(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you’re looking for a volunteer opportunity, the Free Book Bus is asking for some help.

The Free Book Bus passes out books for children in lower income areas.

The bus recently started giving away hygiene products as well, and it’s been such a hit that they need more hands on deck to meet demand.

“These have been popular enough, that I’m running out at every stop and so I put a call out to see if anyone wants to sew some bonnets because I cannot sew, and people responded,” Free Book Bus Founder Sharon Stone said.

If you wish to sign up to volunteer, email freebookbus@gmail.com.

