Free Book Bus asking for volunteers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you’re looking for a volunteer opportunity, the Free Book Bus is asking for some help.

The Free Book Bus passes out books for children in lower income areas.

The bus recently started giving away hygiene products as well, and it’s been such a hit that they need more hands on deck to meet demand.

“These have been popular enough, that I’m running out at every stop and so I put a call out to see if anyone wants to sew some bonnets because I cannot sew, and people responded,” Free Book Bus Founder Sharon Stone said.

If you wish to sign up to volunteer, email freebookbus@gmail.com.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.