COVID and flu cases declining across Central Virginia

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We’re watching COVID and flu cases drop around Central Virginia. With fingers crossed, the trend will continue into spring.

“What we’re seeing here locally is echoed through much of the state where hospitalization trends are down,” Doctor Costi Sifri with UVA Health said.

UVA says that for the past few weeks, it’s seen COVID hospitalization numbers decline. Currently it has 20 inpatients, with the majority of them in the acute care unit.

Dr. Sifri says that there are still a number of COVID cases in the community not accounted for in UVA’s statistics due to at-home testing.

“A lot of people are testing at home, so those tests aren’t reflected in official numbers. In addition, a lot of people probably just aren’t testing,” Dr. Sifri said.

He says that flu cases, like COVID, are also on the decline.

“It is good to see that the trends are on their way down, so hopefully, this means that the majority of the flu season is behind us,” Dr. Sifri said.

Dr. Sifri says to still be on the lookout, because outbreaks and infection clusters can still happen.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

