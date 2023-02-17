Advertise With Us
Albemarle County secures No. 1 spot in Virginia for land conservation

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County has secured the number one spot in Virginia for land conservation. The land agreements help protect land against development.

“That is a voluntary agreement between a landowner and a public agency or a nonprofit that permanently limits the amount of development that can occur on that property and protects its conservation values,” Kim Biasiolli with the Piedmont Environment Council said.

Despite being in the number one spot as compared to other localities, Biasiolli says there is still a long way to go.

“There’s no reason that land conservation and protecting natural resources can’t go hand in hand with affordable housing and providing space, and doing that in a smart and intentional way,” she said.

She says that the thousand acres of land protected just this past year have been instrumental in protecting the water ways.

“To date, we have over 480 miles of streams protected, and that’s water that flows into our reservoirs that we all use, so a tremendous amount of public benefit,” Biasiolli said.

