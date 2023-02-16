Advertise With Us
The University of Virginia honors its innovator of the year

By Madison McNamee
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is honoring its Innovator of the Year. The award recognizes someone whose work is making a major impact on society.

Marc Breton is the 2022 recipient. He is the co-founder of the UVA Center for Diabetes Technology, and his work to develop an artificial pancreas earned him the honor. His invention has revolutionized the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

“What touches me most is of course the fact that we got that invention in the hands of the patients and that a rare event occurred, research got translated quickly, and we had to have an impact on hundreds of thousands of people,” Breton said.

Breton says he is going to continue to develop his technology and try to come out with another product to improve the lives of people with diabetes.

Market Street Parking Garage to undergo scheduled maintenance
Rep. Abigail Spanberger relaunches postal survey
