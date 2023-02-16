Stuarts Draft woman reported missing

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in the search to find a missing woman.

Linda Ann Thomas, 56, was last seen at her home in Stuarts Draft on February 8.

Linda Ann Thomas (Augusta County Sheriff’s Office) (WVIR)

Officials say that Thomas takes medications that are required, and does not have them with her.

If you have any information about this missing person, please contact Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

