Sen. Mark Warner confident that new FBI headquarters should be moved to Virginia

By Jacob Phillips
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Senator Mark Warner says he is confident that the new FBI headquarters should be, and will be moved to the Commonwealth as opposed to Maryland.

He says putting the new headquarters in Springfield, Virginia would have it closer to many different FBI facilities and assets. He also says it is important for this new building to be in a place that has equal opportunity.

“In Springfield, you’ve got a community that is majority minority. It is a community when you add in eastern Prince William, where Quantico is and parts of the city of Alexandria are, it really looks like the face of Virginia and the face of America,” Warner said.

The General Services Administration and FBI will hear from both Virginia and Maryland one last time before making a final decision.

The University of Virginia honors its innovator of the year
Loaves and Fishes, Service Dogs of Virginia receiving donation from Signature Medical Spa
Albemarle County Public Schools outlines 2023 budget proposal
Market Street Parking Garage to undergo scheduled maintenance
Rep. Abigail Spanberger relaunches postal survey
