Rep. Abigail Spanberger relaunches postal survey

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As staffing shortages continue with USPS, Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger wants to hear from you through her postal survey.

David Schmidt lives in Charlottesville. He says he is having issues with mail delivered in the city.

“If I want to send something across the street in Charlottesville, it can take two weeks to a month. If I mail it from here to Lynchburg or Roanoke, it’s there the next day,” Schmidt said. “I’ve been a resident of Charlottesville almost 50 years and we’ve had ongoing issues with the postal service.”

Spanberger says that according to recent reports, USPS is experiencing staffing shortages throughout the Commonwealth.

She wants to hear how people are being impacted by inconsistent and unreliable mail service. She says the responses will help her push for a solution.

If you would like to join the conversation and fill out the survey, click here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.