Rain Returns for the Late Week. Still Spring-like for now, but Turning Cooler Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rain returns for the late week, but still Spring-like temperatures, until a cold front pushes through Friday morning. Mild tonight and still warm Thursday, despite the clouds and rain. Currently, rain expected to arrive by mid to late morning into the early afternoon. Breezy southwest winds, ahead of an approaching cold front, will still allow temperatures to top out in the 60s to low 70s. Another round of rain, early Friday morning as the cold front pushes across the region. High temperatures will occur, early in the morning Friday and then fall during the rest of the day. Cooler and drier air will return, along with clearing skies and breezy conditions.

Colder Friday night and Saturday morning along with a cool day. Dry this Presidents’ Day weekend, with temperatures warming back up by Sunday into Monday. More rain chances will return by Tuesday and middle of next week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, milder and breezy. Lows in the 50s.

Thursday: Rain developing during the AM. Cloudy, breezy, warm. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. More rain Thursday night. Lows near 60.

Friday: Morning rain. Blustery and turning cooler and drier in the afternoon. Highs falling from the 60s to the 50s and 40s. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to 30.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler, but more seasonable. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows low to mid 30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, milder. High near 60. Lows low 40s.

Monday: Presidents’ Day - Partly sunny and mild. Highs lower 60s. Lows low 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, showers. Highs low 50s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Wednesday: Cloudy, showers. Highs low to mid 50s.

