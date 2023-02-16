Advertise With Us
Periods of Rain, But How Long Will It Last?

By Dominique Smith
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mostly cloudy today, but don’t forget an umbrella, we could have periods of showers throughout the day. Looks like more widespread showers are likely Friday morning, but only for a brief period, before clearing for a mostly sunny weekend. Cooler weather makes it’s way in Friday evening, but it won’t last long.

Today: Periods of rain, mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 70.

Tonight: Overnight showers. Lows in the mid-upper 50′s.

Friday: Early morning showers, clearing to mostly sunny. Highs in the low mid 60′s. Lows in the the 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the lower mid 50′s. Lows in the lower 30′s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and mild. Highs around 60.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and tracking showers. Highs in the upper 50′s.

Wednesday: Showers and mild. Highs around 60.

Rain Returns for the Late Week. Still Spring-like for now, but Turning Cooler Friday