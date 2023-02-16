Advertise With Us
Market Street Parking Garage to undergo scheduled maintenance

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Market Street Garage is expected to undergo some repairs, but don’t worry, it won’t affect those who park there.

Concrete repairs, ceiling replacements, and adding traffic coating to the top deck are all part of the scheduled maintenance.

This will all be done in phases, so only sections of the garage will be closed off.

“Since COVID that garage has been used a lot less, and the top deck is quite often totally empty, so we feel there is sufficient room in the parking deck so that this structural work won’t affect this level of parkers,” Charlottesville Project Manager Stewart Harding said.

This is done every five to eight years and will not add or remove any spaces from the garage.

