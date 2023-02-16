Advertise With Us
Loaves and Fishes, Service Dogs of Virginia receiving donation from Signature Medical Spa

By Madison McNamee
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry and Service Dogs of Virginia are about to get a big donation.

Over the past 12 years, Signature Medical Spa has donated more than $100,000 to Service Dogs of Virginia through its annual February fundraiser.

This year, customers have an option to give money from their visit to Service Dogs, Loaves and Fishes, or to split it between both. $120 from each participating customer’s purchase goes towards the cause.

“All of our donations go towards training, go towards food, to vet care. All of our expenses are covered through money that we raise from businesses, from the public,” Service Dogs of Virginia Founder Peggy Law said.

The deal runs until February 24th.

