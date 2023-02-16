Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Five UVA runners break 4-minute mile barrier on same day

By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It was a record-setting weekend in Boston for a handful of runners from the University of Virginia. Their goal going into the event was simple: to all run the mile in under 4 minutes.

“Half of breaking the 4-minute mile is how much hype is surrounding it. It’s half a physical barrier and half a mental barrier,” Connor Murphy said.

Murphy, in one heat along with teammates Gary Martin and Wes Porter, all ran below four minutes in the mile. Porter says he could feel something special was happening.

“Two laps to go, the crowd roared. I think we all knew at that point we were going to break it, it was just how far would we go under,” Porter said.

Murphy ran the fastest indoor time in UVA History, at just over 3 minutes, 55 seconds.

“I saw the clock and I thought, ‘I have a chance to run really well here,’ and I closed really well and saw the time,” Murphy said.

Martin set a freshman record with a mark of just under 3 minutes, 57 seconds.

“I definitely felt some pressure to just keep making forward progress and keep getting better, but I thought I could do it,” Martin said.

Teammates Nathan Mountain and James Donahue were running in following heats and also went sub-four minutes in the mile.

Remarkably, all five UVA guys on the same day ran the mile in under 4 minutes.

“That was probably one of the best moments I’ve ever had in a sporting event, being there and taking it all win with them afterwards,” Martin said.

“We couldn’t have scripted it better going in. That’s what we wanted and we came out with our goal so it felt really good,” Donahue said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maggie the pitbull
Meet Maggie, a pitbull the Orange County Animal Shelter is calling a miracle
Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
Regal movie theater at the Shops at Stonefield in Albemarle County (FILE)
Regal closing theater in Shops at Stonefield, according to reports
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
Roberta Carrier
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others

Latest News

Five UVA runners break 4-minute mile barrier on same day
Five UVA runners break 4-minute mile barrier on same day
UVA Baseball
UVA baseball season opener moved to Charlottesville
Scott Paisley is 2-time cyclocross national champion
Scott Paisley is 2-time cyclocross national champion
Zach Pirtle
Covenant’s Zach Pirtle signs with VMI football