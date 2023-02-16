Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Grab the umbrella before heading out today. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and periods of rain today into tonight. Rain showers are expected to continue early Friday before exiting the region later in the day. Up to an 1.5″ of rain will be possible. A quick shot of cold air will move in Friday night. Sunny and nice conditions can be expected for the long holiday weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain, High: around 70

Tonight: Rain, Low: mid 50s

Friday: Early showers, clearing & colder, High: low 60s...Low: mid 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: around 60...Low: around 40

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 40s

Wednesday: Cloudy, rain, High: around 60...Low: low 50s

