Charlottesville Area Transit making changes to attract new drivers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Since the pandemic, Charlottesville Area Transit has seen a shortage of bus drivers. City Councilor Michael Payne says it’s a problem nationally as well, having impacted the entire industry.

At the height of the shortage, CAT needed 33 drivers. It has not said how many it needs now, but it has made changes in hopes of attracting new drivers, including increasing the starting pay to $21/hour.

“I think pay is critical, not just the starting pay, but also ensuring that drivers who’ve been with the agency for a long time, that their salaries increase with their experience so they’re not making wages that are similar to someone who’s just starting with the agency,” Payne said.

The city also approved a collective bargaining ordinance, which will allow CAT drivers to form a union.

“I hope that the bus drivers unionize, which I think will give us a competitive advantage over other agencies,” Payne said.

City Council and Charlottesville Area Transit are also discussing dates to find drivers at job fairs.

