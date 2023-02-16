Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Buckingham County Public Schools utilizing new ultraviolet disinfectant technology in classrooms

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Sicknesses spread throughout schools, and Buckingham County Public Schools is rolling out some new clean UV technology in an effort to keep students healthy.

“It’s been used in hospitals since the 1950s to disinfect, and when my co-founders and I saw that, we realized we could build something that would be accessible to schools,” R-Zero co-founder Benjamin Boyer said.

R-Zero’s UV technology is used to clean up lingering infectants after completing the usual cleaning procedures.

“After they clean the room, this unit, of course it’s not magic wand and it doesn’t do all the cleaning, so the nighttime crew does the classroom cleaning, taking care of everything, and then they roll this in after and turn it on,” BCPS Director of Facilities J.B. Heslip said. “It cleared out 99.9% of everything that causes us trouble getting students here with not only Coronavirus, but the flu and cold and and all sorts of different things.”

Heslip says that since the lights were added, fewer students have had to stay home sick.

“At least one or two teachers have always said that they feel like they have less absentee rates for their students,” Heslip said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maggie the pitbull
Meet Maggie, a pitbull the Orange County Animal Shelter is calling a miracle
Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
Regal movie theater at the Shops at Stonefield in Albemarle County (FILE)
Regal closing theater in Shops at Stonefield, according to reports
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
Roberta Carrier
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others

Latest News

Morning Rush 021623
Morning Rush - Thursday, February 16, 2023
Linda Ann Thomas.
Stuarts Draft woman reported missing
Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail presents funding plan for $49 million jail renovation
Nellie is a 2-year old pit mix part of the Lonely Hearts Club.
RHSPCA runs adoption special until Feb 18