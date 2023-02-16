Albemarle County Public Schools outlines 2023 budget proposal

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A big budget proposal is on the table for Albemarle County Public Schools. It has not yet revealed how big, but it says it knows exactly how it wants to spend the money.

If the draft budget goes through, all full-time Albemarle County Public Schools employees will get a pay raise for the 2023-2024 school year. That is in addition to the pay increase that bus drivers received this year.

“This is really the community’s funding requests. I think you’d be hard pressed to find another one like it in Virginia, where we start at the school level and ask kids, ‘What do you need?’” Superintendent Matt Haas said.

Haas says that he wants to raise everyone’s pay in order to keep staff retention rates high.

“Add in more staffing to ensure that we can have smaller class sizes in our schools that have demographics that you know, need extra help and support,” Haas said.

The budget plans to add more staff, including a reading specialist at every school and one school resource officer for the county.

“There are investments around school safety. That’s a big topic right now,” Haas said.

The new SRO will be the first in the division since they were all removed in 2020. Student safety coaches will remain at the schools.

“Oftentimes, they’re the difference between a student being safe and safe in their behavior at school or not being safe, so I see that as the base level of support,” Haas said.

ACPS prepares for this budget all year long, though the numbers are not yet finalized.

“We’re also waiting to see if any extra funding will come from Virginia to help offset the mistake. We’re also keeping an eye on the standards of quality, because there’s potential changes to those,” Haas said.

A calculation error by the governor’s office a few weeks back shorted the county’s budget by around $1 million.

“You just go back to the plan, and you prioritize based on what’s in the plan,” Haas said.

