ACJR presents funding plan for $49 million jail renovation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail is looking to undergo a renovation with an estimated price tag of $49 million. While it would improve the building, it would not add any new beds or increase capacity.

“To achieve what was recommended by the community-based corrections plan does require adding square footage, we would tear down a section, the oldest part of the jail, and kind of rebuild that,” ACRJ Superintendent Col. Martin Kumer said.

The oldest part of the jail was built in 1975 and the newer part was built in 2000.

The renovation would update the toilets and showers, upgrade climate control and mental health housing, and improve outdoor recreation areas.

“We did a community-based corrections plan, which is necessary to achieve the 25% reimbursement from the state. That plan gave us some ideas of what the community would like to see in the jail renovation, my staff stakeholders, of course, local law enforcement, and so forth,” Kumer said.

Funding for the renovation takes into account which locality each inmate comes from.

“For 2023, that number, as you can see on the board, there’s roughly 46% for you all [Albemarle County], and then 41% for Charlottesville and 13% for nelson. So that number is what we used. Now that number will change over time,” Courtney Rogers with Davenport & Co. said.

Supervisor Donna Price says Albemarle County’s inmate percentage is lower than anticipated.

“Albemarle County’s population is almost exactly two and a half times the city of Charlottesville, yet our inmate days is not two and a half times theirs, Nelson county is approximately 10% of ours, and they’re way above that. So I would say kudos to the residents of Albemarle County for having a much lower inmate day calculation than our neighboring county communities,” Price said.

The $49 million is not an exact amount, a better estimate of the cost will be presented once the design phase is completed this summer.

But before that can happen, a proposal for partial reimbursement will go before the general assembly which is expected to occur in the next few weeks.

