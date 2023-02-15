Warmer and Breezy Wednesday. Rain to Return for the Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Not as cold tonight, with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 40s. Early morning hours a stray shower or sprinkle possible, but most stay dry. Even warmer temperatures will carry into Wednesday, along with breezy conditions, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

An approaching cold front arrives Thursday, to bring periods of rain. Still very mild with highs in the 60s to near 70. Rain continues Thursday night into Friday morning, perhaps some thunder, before ending with temperatures falling and remaining breezy. We will cool down to start Saturday, before temperatures turn much milder again. Currently, a dry Presidents Day weekend expected.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, not as cold. Lows 40s.

Wednesday: Early clouds and stray shower will quickly exit to the east. Partly sunny with a gusty southwest wind. This will boost high temperatures to the warm, upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows milder in the lower 50s.

Thursday: Showers developing. Breezy and mild. Highs 65 to 70. Lows upper 50s.

Friday: Morning rain exits. Drying and cooling to the 50s and 40s in the afternoon with a gusty northwest wind. Lows in the colder 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler and more seasonable. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, mild. Highs back to the lower 60s. Lows low 40s.

Monday - Presidents Day: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs low to mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, mild. Highs low to mid 60s.

